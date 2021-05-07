WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 976.20 ($12.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 950.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

