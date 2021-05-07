WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WPP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

