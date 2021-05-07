Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

