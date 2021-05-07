WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $37.85. 53,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

