Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 96.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 44.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 24.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $122.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

