Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. 15,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

