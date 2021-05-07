Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, diversified business structure and healthy liquidity position. Also, its cost-saving measures and shareholder-friendly policy might drive growth. In first-quarter 2021, Xylem recorded an earnings surprise of 51.4%. For 2021, the company predicts revenue growth of 8-10%, organic sales increase of 5-7% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.70, higher than the previously mentioned figures. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of cost inflation and strategic investments, which might continue to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels might too weigh on the company. Also, its shares look overvalued compared with the industry.”

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $118.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

