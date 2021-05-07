XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $707,769.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $68.14 million and $707,769.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00780961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.90 or 0.08815789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.