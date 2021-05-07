Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $30.00. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

