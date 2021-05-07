YENTEN Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $224,072.81 and approximately $741.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,476.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.60 or 0.06591594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.26 or 0.02481480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00624493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00243560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.98 or 0.00869887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00729907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00547905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004940 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

