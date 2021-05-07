YETI Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of YETI in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

YETI opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

