YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.