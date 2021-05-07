Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.