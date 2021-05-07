Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 30860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

