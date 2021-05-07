YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,042.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00005238 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $153,042.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 487,691 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

