Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,117. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

