Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 111.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 28,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

