Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,694. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

