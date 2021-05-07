Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.39. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 181.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,522. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

