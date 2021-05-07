Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Terex posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,060%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,104 shares of company stock worth $9,724,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.33 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.