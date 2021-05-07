Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post $260.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $256.54 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

CVGW traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $79.00. 163,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,481. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

