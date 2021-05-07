Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

ENLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,858. The company has a market cap of $159.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.16% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

