Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.77 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $24.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

FLEX stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Flex has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 25.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 177,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 179,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

