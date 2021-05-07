Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $26.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.80 million to $27.62 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $107.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $114.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $135.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 3,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,566. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $859.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

