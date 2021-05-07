Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

KSS traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $61.80. 1,354,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,689. Kohl’s has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.