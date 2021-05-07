Zacks: Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Mission Produce stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.