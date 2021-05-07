Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $123.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

