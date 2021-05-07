Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.92 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

