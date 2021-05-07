Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 136,090 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.