Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $61.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $64.56 million. Tilray posted sales of $52.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.