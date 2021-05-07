Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.92. 32,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,264. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

