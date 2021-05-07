Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

