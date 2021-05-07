Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.53. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $66.89 on Friday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Newmont by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

