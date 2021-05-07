Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

