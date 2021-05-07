Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $60.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.63 million to $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $246.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after acquiring an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

