Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

