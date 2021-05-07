Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. BioVie has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

