Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Strong Sell

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,622,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,921. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

