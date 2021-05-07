Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Strong Sell

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citrix’s Q1 results reflect decline in both Workspace and App Delivery and Security revenues. Also, shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. Further, decline in Professional Services revenues is an overhang. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year to date basis. Nonetheless, Citrix is well-poised to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike is also expected to boost the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ space.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

