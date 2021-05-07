Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) to Hold

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.03. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $52.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.