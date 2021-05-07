Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Sell

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

