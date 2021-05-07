Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.