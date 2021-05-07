Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Sell

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

BLIN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

