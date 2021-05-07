Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

