Zacks Investment Research Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Strong Sell

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's earnings of 23 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.3% and also slumped 58% year over year due to a blow from elevated costs and lower revenues reported across its EFT Processing segment. Its weak solvency level bothers too. Its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Nonetheless, its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channel distribution.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $23,683,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

