Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,395. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

