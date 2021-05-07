Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong Sell

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDEXY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

