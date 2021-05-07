Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,366. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

