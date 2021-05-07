Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

