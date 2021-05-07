Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

